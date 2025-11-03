Ulrich spreads the spooky spirit

Getting together with your community to make and talk about art can be a great way to get into the Halloween mood. On Oct. 30, many gathered for a special event at the Ulrich Museum of Art.

To celebrate Halloween, the Ulrich held a spooky art dive event where Wichitans could look at art, decorate pumpkin piñatas and have a few drinks at Kirby’s afterwards.

“Some of our art dives are based on our exhibitions, and so this one’s based on the theme of the Halloween Holiday,” Brenda Lichman, director of education at the Ulrich, said. “We created a Halloween pop-up exhibition for the Ulrich, so we’re highlighting that kind of spooky feel.”

The event was split into three parts. First, people could browse a curated selection of spooky art, including a print of Picasso’s “Decadent Poet.”

“Tonight for the spooky Halloween pop-up exhibition, you got to see exhibitions in the dark, with music, with candlelight, like looking at works that way,” Lichman said. “So instead of just coming to look at the art or getting a tour, you’re involved in this engagement and activities that relate to our exhibitions in a new and unique way.”

Attendees then had a pumpkin piñata decorating competition where they were split into teams and then voted on who made the best one. The pumpkins will be presented to Justin Favela at his Family Fiesta event on November 15.

“It’s also in conjunction with our Justin Favela exhibition, because that exhibition is about piñatas, piñata paper and Guatemalan Mexican heritage.” Lichman said. “So we’re combining both of those experiences to create piñatas.”

The winner of the decorating competition, Jay Lechuga, a drawing and 2D design teacher at WSU, will also get to have their picture taken with Favela at the fiesta event.

“I think it went really well. It was really fun and interactive,” Lechuga said. “(I enjoyed) decorating the piñatas. I think that was the most fun part.”

After the piñatas were decorated, the group made their way over to Kirby’s and broke open a pre-made piñata to end the night.

“It’s really neat to see people get close to artworks and look at it in a different perspective, so I think any changes with your senses when looking at art is really important,” Lichman said. “It’s a great way for adults and students 21 and over to experience art.”