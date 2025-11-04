PHOTOS: Wichita State School of Music’s trunk-or-treat and wind ensemble performance
The annual trunk-or-treat, held inside Duerksen, featured appearances from the Wheat State Ghostbuster group and was followed by the wind ensemble performance, which was themed with spooky music. The ensemble was accompanied with WSU graduates and community professionals.
Peyton Eck, Photographer • November 4, 2025
0
About the Contributor
Peyton Eck, Photographer
Peyton Eck is a first-year photographer for The Sunflower. Eck is a freshman majoring in communications. They hope to work in publishing after college. Their pronouns are they/them.