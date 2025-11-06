Registration for spring semester begins Monday

Wichita State University’s online registration for the spring 2026 semester will open starting Monday, Nov. 10, at 7 a.m.

When can you register? Monday, Nov. 11: Seniors (90 credit hours or more), Honors College members, student athletes and graduate students Tuesday, Nov. 12: Juniors (60-89 credit hours) Wednesday, Nov. 13: Sophomores (30-59 credit hours) Thursday, Nov. 14: Freshmen (29 credit hours or less)

Specific registration times depend on a student’s class, which is based on the total number of credit hours.

Non-degree-seeking Shockers can select classes starting Friday, Nov. 15.

Registration will take place through the MyWSU portal. Select the myClasses tab, and click “Student Registration Banner 9.” From there, students can choose the Spring 2026 term, search for their classes and add desired classes. Students must click the “submit” button to complete registration.

The last day to register for classes or change courses is Jan. 26.

The deadlines for adding, changing and dropping classes can be found on the semester calendar. Students can find additional registration details on the Wichita State University registration page.