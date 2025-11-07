Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Finding the history and cultural significance of beadwork with Native American artist Molly Murphy Adams

Artist Molly Murphy Adams teaches sculptural beadwork to attendees at the Ulrich Museum of Art
Maleah Evans, Arts and Culture EditorNovember 7, 2025
beadworking web-13
Maleah Evans
Some of the attendees work on their own beadworking pieces on Nov. 6. The event was held in the Ulrich Museum of Art and the demonstration was led by Molly Murphy Adams.
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Maleah Evans
Maleah Evans, Arts and Culture Editor
Maleah Evans is the arts and culture editor for The Sunflower for Fall 2025. Evans previously served as the arts and culture editor in Spring 2025. This is their third year on staff. They are studying journalism and history, and hope to pursue a career in journalism after graduation. In their free time, Evans can be found playing D&D.