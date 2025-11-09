TJ Williams powers Wichita State with double-double in dominant win

When TJ Williams’ name echoes through Koch Arena, the crowd’s roar grows louder.

The Wichita native has been thrust into a bigger role as a redshirt freshman, starting Wichita State’s first two games amid early-season injuries.

Rust showed at times against UNC Asheville — understandable for a player whose last game was the 2024 Kansas Class 6A State Championship. Williams, a Wichita Heights alumnus, managed six points, two rebounds and two blocks in his debut after a meniscus tear sidelined him last season.

But Williams didn’t stay quiet for long.

Assistant coach Josh Eilert challenged him during practices in the days after the game against the Bulldogs to help the frontcourt by crashing the glass harder. He emphatically responded in the Shockers’ 105-62 win over Prairie View A&M, a victory that not only showcased a dominant team performance but also Williams’ potential.

Williams was a statistician’s dream Saturday night: 14 points, a game-high 11 rebounds and five assists, two steals, and a perfect 10-for-10 clip from the free throw line. He also drew seven fouls against the Panthers’ aggressive defense.

With a stat line like that, Williams had reason to celebrate.

“It was really special,” Williams said. “Especially getting my first double-double here. I already got the jitters out last game, so just coming into this game with full confidence.”

Wichita State head coach Paul Mills agreed.

“A double-double is pretty impressive for a guy in his second basketball game at this level,” he said.

His confidence showed early. Less than four minutes into the game, Williams pulled down a rebound, and instead of looking for a guard, took the ball up the court himself. He weaved around a ball screen and delivered a no-look pass to senior forward Karon Boyd for a backdoor slam. Boyd finished with 12 points, part of a balanced attack that saw six Shockers eclipse double digits.

Later, with 10:24 remaining in the second half, Williams hauled in another defensive board and went coast-to-coast again, this time finishing with a right-handed layup despite being a natural lefty.

“He’s got some versatility, being able to play in both directions,” Mills said.

His versatility extended to the defensive end as well. Wichita State frequently switched assignments, and Williams held his own guarding both bigger and smaller players, relying on hustle and intuition. Mills said that’s where his biggest improvement has been over the offseason.

Teammates have valued that quality, too.

“I just love having TJ on the team,” senior guard Kenyon Giles said. “He helps us out a lot. These guards are going to pressure us. TJ can relieve that pressure.”

Among all his highlights, Williams’ poise at the free throw line may have been the most telling.

Shocker teams have not fared well in this area in the recent past, watching late-game leads turn to losses, but his 10-for-10 performance was a sign of progress for a program looking to shore up in that phase of the game.

“I don’t care if you’ve been playing 100 years or you’ve only been playing two games, that’s really impressive,” Mills said of Williams’ 10-for-10 performance at the free throw line. “Especially with the crowd and the environment, to be able to convert at that rate.”

Perfect free throws, a double-double, coast-to-coast drives — not bad for game two. And for Wichita State, a glimpse of what’s to come.

“He’s got a really high ceiling,” Mills said.