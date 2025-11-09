OPINION: Wichita State students frustrated with having to pay for ESPN+ to watch Shocker basketball

Once upon a time, fans across the Greater Wichita area — especially Wichita State students — could flip on a local TV channel and catch the Shockers playing live inside Charles Koch Arena. The voices of local legends like Mike Kennedy filled living rooms, and the games were accessible to nearly everyone. But that changed in 2019, when a new broadcast deal took effect for the 2020-21 season. Since then, most WSU basketball games have aired exclusively on ESPN+, a streaming service that costs $12.99 a month or $129.99 per year.

For those who want access to additional ESPN channels, the ESPN Unlimited bundle runs even higher — $29.99 monthly or $299.99 annually. While these prices might seem fair to sports enthusiasts who also follow the Professional Golfers’ Association, National Hockey League, The Ultimate Fighting Championship or top-tier soccer leagues, they place an unnecessary burden on college students who just want to support their school’s basketball team.

Today, if students can’t attend a home game in person, their alternatives are limited. They can go to a local sports bar, but that often means spending more than $30 on food and drinks just to watch a game that used to be free on TV.

A student ticket to Koch Arena is a free option, but for away games, students are out of luck — ESPN+ is the only option.

There are some pros to the new arrangement. ESPN+ provides a convenient streaming option that allows Shocker fans to watch from anywhere in the country. It also gives WSU broader national visibility through the network’s extensive college sports coverage. For dedicated sports fans, the subscription can be worth the cost.

However, the cons far outweigh the benefits for the average student.

The lack of a student discount is a glaring oversight, especially considering that student tuition and fees already help fund the athletic department. Partnering with UniDays or another student discount platform would be a simple way to show appreciation for student support. Additionally, the broadcast quality on ESPN+ can be inconsistent, with some games streamed in low resolution. It’s frustrating to pay for a service only to get pixelated footage that resembles “Minecraft”— something that never happened when the games were broadcast locally.

Most importantly, the move to ESPN+ disconnected the community from the familiar local coverage that built the Shocker brand. Wichita fans lost not only the free access but also the personal touch of hometown commentary and production. While radio listeners can still hear Kennedy’s play-by-play, it’s not quite the same as seeing the game on screen.

At the end of the day, ESPN+ does give fans a platform to cheer on Shocker athletes — and for that, there’s gratitude. But accessibility shouldn’t come with a price tag that shuts out the very students who fill the stands and fuel school spirit. If Wichita State University and ESPN truly value student engagement, they should prioritize making it easier — not harder — for students to watch their teams.

According to Sports Business Daily, the American Athletic Conference’s media rights deal with ESPN is worth nearly $1 billion over 12 years, averaging $83.3 million per year — about four times more than the previous agreement. That boost provides each AAC school, including Wichita State, with roughly $6.94 million annually, an increase of nearly $5 million per school. With that kind of financial gain, it’s only fair that some of those profits be used to ensure students can access ESPN+ coverage without additional cost.

If Wichita State truly believes in fostering community and pride among its student body, then supporting the Shockers shouldn’t be treated as a luxury — it should be a right.