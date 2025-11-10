OPINION: Scooters diminish the campus experience for everyone involved

I often see many students around campus riding scooters. Sometimes they’re electrical, other times manual, but always mildly irritating. While I am not one to knock a hobby or finding a creative mode of transportation, I think a lot of these scooter riders could benefit from a better sense of direction and knowing the rules of the road.

Too often, I see students walking on campus having to duck and dodge due to an oncoming scooter flying down the sidewalk in their direction. I believe it is common knowledge to people who are familiar with American road laws that you should walk, or ride in this case, on the right side of the road, or path. However, I have noticed that scooter riders prefer to make their own road laws and ride in an S-shape kind of pattern, leaving pedestrians scrambling to move out of the way.

Additionally, I believe that walking to and from your on-campus classes is a great way to teach yourself time management skills and get some great exercise in. When you are able to zoom on a scooter from class to class, you will more than likely wait until the last possible moment to arrive, creating a false idea that it is quicker to go from class to class on time than it actually is.

Walking the campus is a great way to actually take in your surroundings and enjoy having the on-campus experience. Wichita State is home to many historic buildings and many beautiful sculptures. It’s also never a bad idea to get your steps in. Walking increases your endorphins and serotonin, improving your mood and overall well-being.

Next time you think about taking your scooter for a ride, take this opportunity to not only be a better campus citizen but also slow down a bit and improve your own experience on campus.