Upcoming Wichita State performance of ‘Company’ embraces tension between independence and connections 

Courtesy of School of Performing Arts

Wichita State’s School of Performing Arts is putting on a production of “Company,” a Stephen Sondheim musical with the book by George Furth.

The musical, whose first run was in 1970 on Broadway, explores contemporary dating, marriage and divorce on stage. Most notably, it is a famous example of a concept musical, lacking a linear plot.

It follows the main character Bobby and his interactions with his married friends as they throw him a party for his birthday.

Performances At Welsbacher: Nov. 12 – 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 and 16 at 2 p.m.

Nov. 15, 2 p.m. performance will have American Sign Language interpreters. Tickets: Students receive one free ticket with their student ID. After $20 for adults

$18 for military, seniors and faculty

$12 for children and students Tickets can be bought online, or at the box office in Duerksen.



Gabe Almodovar, who is studying performing arts, is playing the role of Bobby, and this is his second role at Wichita State. He previously played Orcus in last year’s Empty Space production of “She Kills Monsters.”

Kaete Mokrynski, a senior studying performing arts, dance and music theatre, is playing Joanne in the production. She previously had credits in the Wichita State production of “Spring Awakening.”

Lexye Collins plays Amy. This production is her third at Wichita State after Young Jane in “Express” and Thea in “Spring Awakening.” She is studying music theatre with a minor in entrepreneurship.

Throughout the musical audiences see Bobby in various stages of his life, in non-chronological order, visiting his friends or on a date.

Jacob McGlaun is the director of Wichita State performances, and an assistant professor of musical theatre at the university.

“We’ve all felt the tension between wanting independence and craving connection, between the comfort of routine and the fear of being alone,” McGlaun wrote on the show’s webpage.

