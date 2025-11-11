Shocker Sports Roundup: What you missed over the last week

Men’s golf

The Wichita State men’s golf team ventured into the Pacific to compete in the Pearl at Kalauao Invitational hosted by the University of Hawaii last Wednesday and Thursday. The Shockers managed to break into the top five with a 866 (+2) score after three rounds to finish their fall season.

Wichita State scored 291 (+3), 285 (-3) and 290 (+2) during the tournament. The team placed behind West Virginia, UC San Diego, Augusta (DII) and Hawaii, which scored 843 (-21), 854 (-10), 857 (-7) and 860 (-4), respectively.

Senior Jose Miguel Ramirez tied for eighth place individually, with a score of 212 (-4) after three rounds of golf. Sophomore Caden Cox tied for 17th with a score of 216 (E).

Senior Jose Carletta tied for 23rd place, shooting 217 (+1) for the tournament. Graduate student Michael Robson and junior Emilio Arellano rounded out the top-100 with scores of 227 (+11) and 232 (+16) for 79th and 93rd overall finishes, respectively.

The Shockers return in the spring for the Border Olympics University Golf Tournament hosted by Houston in Laredo, Texas, from Feb. 16-17.

Women’s bowling

Wichita State’s women’s bowling team made their way to Fort Worth, Texas for the Bulldog Classic, hosted by Louisiana Tech from Friday to Sunday. The Shockers finished in sixth place out of 16 teams overall.

The team started with a 4-1 record on Friday, with wins over No. 24 Oklahoma Christian, No. 1 Jacksonville State, No. 6 Arkansas State and Southern (La.). The Shockers’ lone loss was to No. 6 Sacred Heart.

They kept that momentum, going 4-1 the next day with strong performances over No. 9 Louisiana Tech (1098-1067), No. 8 Sam Houston (1048-1047), Prairie View A&M (956-891) and Alabama State (1137-932). Wichita State’s only loss was to No. 3 Vanderbilt, 1049-932.

This gave Wichita State the fourth-ranked spot with a score of 8-2 in the qualifying rounds. The team’s overall score was 10,315 pins across five Baker and five traditional matches.

The Shockers had a rough go on championship Sunday, losing all three best-of-seven matches to Sacred Heart (4-3), Vanderbilt (4-2) and Louisiana Tech (4-2).

Junior Ashtyn Woods scored fifth overall with a total score of 1,110 over five games. Senior Paige Wagner and Junior Sara Duque Jimenez rounded out the top 20, at 17th and 18th overall, scoring a total of 1,045 and 1,043 points across five games, respectively. Sophomore Morgan Kline landed in 22nd place, scoring a total of 1,014 points.

Wichita State next competes at the Colonial Lanes Classic hosted by Tulane in Harahan, La. from Nov. 21-23.

Men’s tennis

The Wichita State men’s tennis team competed at the Cowboy Classic hosted by Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla. from Friday to Sunday. The men’s team competed in both the singles and doubles tournaments.

Sophomore Amir Milushev fell short, losing to Tulsa’s Reiya Komagata in straight-sets, 6-4 and 6-0. Milushev then competed against Oklahoma State’s Haydar Gokpinar and lost by scores of 7-5, 6-3 and 6-3. He also lost to Tulsa’s Takeshi Taco by scores of 7-6 and 6-4.

Freshman Pablo Roche Alcaya had a tough matchup against Oklahoma State’s Charlie Valentine and lost 6-4 and 6-3. Roche Alcaya then won his match against Tulsa’s Reiya Komagata with scores of 6-4 in straight-sets.

Senior Luke Bracks won over Tulsa’s Gus Tettamble with a 6-4, 6-7 and 7-6 performance. Bracks lost to Southern Methodist’s Krish Arora by sets of 6-2 and 6-3. Bracks also lost against Tulsa’s Victor Tossetto, 6-3 and 6-1.

Sophomore Zaid Al Mashni lost to Tulsa’s Victor Tossetto after winning the first set, 6-3, 6-4 and 6-3. Al Mashni then competed against Oklahoma State’s Valentine, losing 6-2 and 6-0.

In the doubles bracket, Mulishev and Bracks defeated OSU’s Valentine and Thomas Gadecki with a score of 6-4. Mulishev and Bracks then lost to Tulsa’s Tossetto and Komagata, 5-7. Roche Alcaya and Al Mashni lost to Tulsa’s Tettamble and Taco with a 3-6 score, but went on to beat Valentine and Ian Bracks, Luke’s brother, of Oklahoma State, 6-4.

Women’s tennis

The Wichita State women’s tennis team competed at the ITA Conference Masters in San Diego, Calif. from Thursday to Sunday, taking fourth in the doubles tournament.

Juniors Giorgia Roselli and Xin Tong Wang had strong performances, rattling off three wins against Colorado, Presbyterian, and Tennessee. They fell to fourth place after losing to Virginia and Furman on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Roselli and Wang defeated Colorado’s Rixt van der Werff and Lera Alexin with a 6-1, 6-4 and 10-8 score. The duo then went on to beat Presbyterian’s McKenzie Davis and Ladina Bruhin with scores of 6-3 and 6-4. Against Tennessee’s Francesca Mattioli and Maeve Thornton, they won with a score of 7-5 and 6-3.

Against Virginia, Roselli and Wang lost in straight-sets, 6-3 and 6-2, and fell short of a podium with a loss to Furman’s Lillie Murphy and Elle Warren that went three sets..

The Shockers are set to compete on Jan. 23 against Oklahoma State in Lubbock, Texas, during the ITA Kick-Off Weekend.