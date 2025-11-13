Home basketball games mean different parking rules. Here’s your guide to not getting a ticket.

Ainsley Smyth Parking lot 24, located on 17th St. on Aug. 27. The lot will be closed Aug. 28 for the Ulrich Museum’s fall 2025 exhibition opening celebration.

The next Wichita State men’s basketball home game is Thursday, Nov. 13, and parking around Koch Arena has different rules on game days. Game day parking is located around Charles Koch Arena and parking lots 2W, 2N and 2E will be reserved beginning at 3 p.m.

Any non-visitor vehicle parked in the designated lots after the 3:30 p.m. deadline will face a $50 citation. Students, faculty and visitors planning to attend the game can review the campus parking map.

For more information, visit Wichita State’s website or contact the WSU parking office at 316-978-5526.