The Sunflower
The Sunflower

Home basketball games mean different parking rules. Here’s your guide to not getting a ticket.

Caileane Thurston, ReporterNovember 13, 2025
Ainsley Smyth
Parking lot 24, located on 17th St. on Aug. 27. The lot will be closed Aug. 28 for the Ulrich Museum’s fall 2025 exhibition opening celebration.

The next Wichita State men’s basketball home game is Thursday, Nov. 13, and parking around Koch Arena has different rules on game days. Game day parking is located around Charles Koch Arena and parking lots 2W, 2N and 2E will be reserved beginning at 3 p.m. 

Any non-visitor vehicle parked in the designated lots after the 3:30 p.m. deadline will face a $50 citation. Students, faculty and visitors planning to attend the game can review the campus parking map

For more information, visit Wichita State’s website or contact the WSU parking office at 316-978-5526.

About the Contributors
Caileane Thurston
Caileane Thurston, Reporter
Ainsley Smyth
Ainsley Smyth, Managing Editor
Ainsley Smyth is the managing editor for The Sunflower. Previously, Smyth was the news editor during the 2024-2025 year. She is a senior pursuing a bachelor’s in communications with an emphasis in journalism and media production.