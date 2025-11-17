Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Here are students’ meal options over Thanksgiving break

Kami Steinle, ReporterNovember 17, 2025
Mi’Kyala Goodman
Wichita State University students find a place to sit with friends in the packed dining hall.

Over Thanksgiving break, the Shocker Dining Hall and restaurants in the Rhatigan Student Center will be closed. Wednesday, Nov. 26 is the last day the Dining Hall will be open, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and then from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Then it will reopen the following Sunday with its normal hours. 

Students staying on campus can purchase a meal bundle for $54 from the housing portal, under the “My Room” tab. 

The bundle contains six meals, each with one entrée, fruit, a chip bag and a bottled beverage. Students can pick these up at the Groundhouse. The bundle costs $54 and will be billed to your Shocker account. 

The Kiah Duggins Shocker Support Locker, as a Wichita State entity, will also be closed over the break. 

Student Government Coordinator Lauren Madison said in an email to The Sunflower that students who rely on Wichita State food programs should reach out to the WSU CARE team.

