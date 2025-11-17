SGA introduces application for special project fund and capital project fund

Mia Hennen The Student Fees Commission deliberates on funding allocations on March 6, 2024. The commission was made up of over 20 individuals from various areas of the university.

The Student Government Association has now created a formal application process for the special projects fund and capital project fund, sources that student fee entities have previously been able to utilize.

“We didn’t really have a formal process of getting the (requests), and even though (SGA) created it, put it out there, there really wasn’t information sent to people to say, ‘Here’s how you apply for it,’” SGA Advisor Gabriel Fonseca said.

Student fee entities are organizations funded by student fees, like the Rhatigan Student Center, which requested funding from the special projects fund for the Campus Activities Center Theater renovations.

The capital project fund is meant for “small-scale investments” like technology, construction/renovation and physical assets for a student fee entity, according to Fonseca. The projects must be for spaces utilized by students.

The special projects fund is meant for “initiatives and activities that enhance the student experience,” according to Fonseca in an email. This year, the special projects fund has funded the Student Legal Services and CAC Theater renovations.

Fonseca said that the funds are not for recurring or long-term expenses.

When a group applies, the application is reviewed by the finance commission, which is made up of SGA members and led by the student body treasurer. The finance commission then works with the applicant to create a plan to present to the Student Senate. The plan is then voted on by the Senate.

Groups wishing to apply must fill out an application and send it to Fonseca via email at [email protected].