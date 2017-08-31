Fairmount Coffee Co. is the real deal

Fairmount Coffee Co., despite only recently opening its doors, is already proving it’ll be a top coffee destination for Wichita State students.

The convenience of the Starbucks drive-thru may be the line in the sand if you’re looking for a fix, but don’t let yourself drive down 17th St. and pass by Fairmount Coffee Co.

The aesthetics are hip enough to feel fresh, but the coffeehouse seems perfectly rooted in local culture, making it feel like it was always there. Full of dark, stained wood sets and a calm, grey paintjob, Fairmount Coffee feels like home.

Employees are youthful and lively, Wichita State students decked in Shocker gear.

The prices for the various coffees, smoothies, and assorted baked goods are shockingly low.

Ordering at a different shop can feel like you’re paying more for the atmosphere than the actual drink. At Fairmount Coffee Co., I felt like my money went directly into the creation of the drink — served in a wide, white mug on a delicate plate. Iced drinks are served in an upscale glass — a nice touch.

My order was prepared quickly and served at the perfect temperature — warm enough to feel it in my chest with each sip, but not so hot that I had to aimlessly wait for it to cool down.

And, in a move distinguishing themselves from all other coffee shops, they spelled my name right on my order. On the first try. I can’t stress how good it felt to not look at a spelling of my name pulled from a fantasy novel.

The construction directly outside of Fairmount Coffee Co. is a turn off compared to the quick and easy access of a drive-thru, and the parking lot is small — enough to make me consider walking from campus.

Overall, the interior is quiet and relaxing. Fairmount Coffee Co. is a place to kill time or do some meaningful studying when the library is full of students cramming for exams.

Fairmount Coffee Co. is the real deal. Students might want to ignore the construction on 17th St., but they shouldn’t ignore this coffeehouse.

Wichita State has a new go-to stop for coffee and grub. It’s the perfect spot to do some light reading, hang out with friends before class, and enjoy the best damn mocha I’ve ever tasted.