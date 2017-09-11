Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Kill Vargas thrives in Wichita music scene

Ray Strunk, ReporterSeptember 11, 2017Leave a Comment

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Wichita-based rock band Kill Vargas headlined an evening full of music Friday at Harvester Arts for day two of ICT Fest.

The trio, made up of brothers Logan and Griffin Bush, both Bishop Carroll High School graduates, and Austin Engler, a Maize High School graduate, were one of six Wichita-area bands to perform downtown Friday. Day two also featured groups from Kansas City, Texas, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

Kill Vargas put on an energetic, 30-minute set as members of the crowd danced, sang along, and even crowd-surfed.

The band, which has been together for over four years, has become a staple in the Wichita music scene.

“It’s incredible. The fact that we could literally write these songs in my bedroom and then 30 kids are singing them,” Logan Bush, the band’s drummer said. “It literally means the world. I don’t think we’d get that anywhere else but Wichita. The support is unreal here.”

Engler, the band’s bassist, agreed that fans have embraced Kill Vargas and their music.

“It’s the best feeling ever,” Engler said. “People are taking time, out of all the music in the world, to listen to our songs and learn the words.”

Griffin, the guitarist and lead singer, said he credits local musician and ICT Fest organizer Matt Clagg with introducing Kill Vargas to the local scene.

“When we first started, we didn’t really know how to tap into the whole music scene,” Griffin said. “We were just kinda playing around and we finally got booked by Matt [Clagg]. . . and through him we found a bunch of contacts.”

Engler said that he can’t stress enough how important the support from the community is to Kill Vargas and other local bands.

“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do if people weren’t coming to shows and supporting us,” Engler said.

In their four years together, Engler said Wichita’s music scene has experienced rapid growth.

“So many good bands are coming out,” Engler said. “And people, even if they don’t know the band, will go out and check them out. It’s really awesome.”

Logan said that, to promote Wichita’s music scene, Kill Vargas must pass on the kind of support they received to other up-and-coming bands.

“It’s come around and now we’re kind of trying to be that band that gets our friends into the scene too,” Logan said.

Logan said that he sees a bright future for music in Wichita.

“It’s really exciting because, just this year alone, like five or six new bands have popped up and they’re all like 15 or 16 [years old],” he said. “It’s only going to get bigger and better from here, I really believe that.”

Engler added that a growing music scene causes each band to improve.

“I think that the other bands challenge us to be better,” Engler said. “We hear their records and we’re just like, ‘Wow, now we have to step up.’”

The trio agreed that Wichita is a great place to be right now — and it will only get better.

“It’s a nice, big community,” Griffin said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better place to be brought up.”

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Lifestyle

NPR host Gladstone to be featured at Academic Convocation
NPR host Gladstone to be featured at Academic Convocation
Two-day ICT fest is a headbanger’s ball
Two-day ICT fest is a headbanger’s ball
New adjunct-lecturer wins $100,000 grant for art project
New adjunct-lecturer wins $100,000 grant for art project
Contagious Wednesday Breaks Out at Roxy’s
Contagious Wednesday Breaks Out at Roxy’s
Stuff blows up, people die, jokes are made, ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ misses mark
Stuff blows up, people die, jokes are made, ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ misses mark

Other stories filed under Music

Two-day ICT fest is a headbanger’s ball
Two-day ICT fest is a headbanger’s ball
Contagious Wednesday Breaks Out at Roxy’s
Contagious Wednesday Breaks Out at Roxy’s
Preview Review: Vehicles to release vinyl edition of “Echo”
Preview Review: Vehicles to release vinyl edition of “Echo”
Me Like Bees brings the buzz to Barleycorns
Me Like Bees brings the buzz to Barleycorns
Local dirty-punk band flies under the radar, a cool ICT addition
Local dirty-punk band flies under the radar, a cool ICT addition
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Kill Vargas thrives in Wichita music scene

    Arts & Culture

    NPR host Gladstone to be featured at Academic Convocation

  • Kill Vargas thrives in Wichita music scene

    Sports

    Shocker Volleyball drops two straight at the Nike Classic

  • Kill Vargas thrives in Wichita music scene

    Local

    Here to stay: DACA student speaks out

  • Kill Vargas thrives in Wichita music scene

    News

    SGA stands in solidarity with DACA students

  • Kill Vargas thrives in Wichita music scene

    News

    Nancy Loosle steps up as 7th SGA advisor in nearly 2 years

  • Kill Vargas thrives in Wichita music scene

    News

    Senate shuts down Hungate’s choice for Business Senator

  • Kill Vargas thrives in Wichita music scene

    Sports

    Shocker Women’s Tennis gives back to Fairmount community

  • Kill Vargas thrives in Wichita music scene

    Sports

    Shocker Volleyball serves up three straight wins to start season

  • Kill Vargas thrives in Wichita music scene

    Campus

    College of Health Professions wins 2017 Clash of the Colleges

  • Columns

    College isn’t a one-pace-fits-all