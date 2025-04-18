Advertisement
PHOTOS: ‘The Guy who Didn’t Like Musicals’

Wichita State’s Musical Theatre company held a student production of the musical, about a town taken over by musical demons that force their hosts to sing and dance or die.
Mya Scott, Assistant EditorApril 18, 2025
Elena Cianciolo holds out her arms and smiles creepily at the audience. Cianciolo was performing the musical number “Join Us (And Die).”
Student performers gesture towards the door, calling the main character onto the stage. This was during the opening number, "The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals."
