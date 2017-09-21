Documentary is a weak attempt to shed light on hazing

Greek hazing is a hot topic of conversation on college campuses. Recent incidents have cast the Greek community in a negative light.

6 p.m. Thursday in 208 Hubbard Hall, Wichita State will air the documentary “Haze” in effort to shed light on the issue of hazing.

While I haven’t seen the documentary, I’m sure it contains powerful information. But the screening isn’t enough to address the issue.

WSU and the Greek community need to do more if they want to successfully combat hazing. They need to take preemptive action. It’s the only way WSU can preserve the good standing of its Greek community.

Even light hazing shouldn’t be tolerated. WSU should make rules on hazing clear and tighten up enforcement.

Showing a documentary is a good first step but it’s not enough.

It’s time to do more.