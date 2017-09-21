Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Documentary is a weak attempt to shed light on hazing

Nick Beach, ColumnistSeptember 21, 2017Leave a Comment

Greek hazing is a hot topic of conversation on college campuses. Recent incidents have cast the Greek community in a negative light.

6 p.m. Thursday in 208 Hubbard Hall, Wichita State will air the documentary “Haze” in effort to shed light on the issue of hazing.

While I haven’t seen the documentary, I’m sure it contains powerful information. But the screening isn’t enough to address the issue.

WSU and the Greek community need to do more if they want to successfully combat hazing. They need to take preemptive action. It’s the only way WSU can preserve the good standing of its Greek community.

Even light hazing shouldn’t be tolerated. WSU should make rules on hazing clear and tighten up enforcement.

Showing a documentary is a good first step but it’s not enough.

It’s time to do more.

Not accusations, just stating the claims
I love you, Wichita State
‘Open to all creeds’: Resolution brings closure to the dilemma over Grace Memorial Chapel
Focus on students, not numbers
Pay attention WSU, LAS is still around
Not accusations, just stating the claims
I love you, Wichita State
‘Open to all creeds’: Resolution brings closure to the dilemma over Grace Memorial Chapel
Letter to the Editor — Evan, reconsider your first assumptions
Letter to the Editor — The banner should have never been removed
