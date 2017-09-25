Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Upcoming Symphony Orchestra will provide tension, harmony

Abbi Faflick, ReporterSeptember 25, 2017Leave a Comment

The WSU Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Miller Concert Hall.

Revolutionary. Virtuosic. Organic.

Betül Soykan, assistant professor of violin, said these seemingly out of place words sum up the musical essence of the upcoming WSU Symphony Orchestra concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Miller Concert Hall.

The concert highlights Soykan in a performance of “The Red Violin” by John Corigliano. The concert also features Brahms’ “Symphony No. 2 in D Major” and Webern’s “Passacaglia.” Soykan said “The Red Violin is a demanding piece for both the soloist and the orchestra.

“Many lives the violin has affected while its haunting tone is creating an obsession, misery and triumph,” Soykan said. “The audience will experience all these emotions and effects during the performance as it’s scored to tell a story, a story of a 300-year-old red violin.”

Mark Laycock, director of orchestras, said the Corigliano and Webern pieces will complement each other.

“For me, the cool thing is that both pieces are very expressive,” Laycock said.

“We wouldn’t have performed either one if they didn’t speak to the heart as well as the head. What I love is the balance of craftsmanship, but with heart-on-your-sleeve expression.”

While the pieces have similarities in overall musicality, transitioning from one to the other presents a challenge to performers as each piece embodies a distinct mood.

“We all have to take a moment and think about what sound we want to convey before we start playing,” Brooke Talbott, student violinist, said. “I hope we can allow the audience to feel the music like we do.”

“When we play, no matter if the piece is modern or classical, each musician is transported into her or his own world. It would be great if the audience could be transported by our music as well.”

The concert’s diverse program gives student musicians the opportunity to take risks and gain exposure to new pieces. Laycock said the overall tone of the program will appeal to music listeners of any background.

“For the audience, no experience is necessary. If you have never been to an orchestra concert, this would be a great introduction,” Laycock said. “It is listener friendly music that, even on a first hearing, you can appreciate the beauty of.”

“It is a chance to leave behind the day to day anxieties, worries, and just sit back and be immersed in beauty. It really touches the soul.”

