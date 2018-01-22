Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Pflugradt: Wichita State, Oklahoma slide in latest poll

Evan Pflugradt, Opinion EditorJanuary 22, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

Other stories filed under Opinion

Pflugradt: In-game promos are crowd killers, detrimental to Shockers’ home success
Pflugradt: In-game promos are crowd killers, detrimental to Shockers’ home success
Editorial Cartoon: WHAT THE ‘BUCKS?
Editorial Cartoon: WHAT THE ‘BUCKS?
Pflugradt: Trae Young delivers, Oklahoma jumps to No. 2 in latest poll
Pflugradt: Trae Young delivers, Oklahoma jumps to No. 2 in latest poll
Pflugradt: Two Big 12 teams jump into the top 5 amid major weekend shake-up
Pflugradt: Two Big 12 teams jump into the top 5 amid major weekend shake-up
Person of the Year: The Sunflower chooses Lyston Skerritt
Person of the Year: The Sunflower chooses Lyston Skerritt
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Pflugradt: Wichita State, Oklahoma slide in latest poll

    Columns

    Pflugradt: In-game promos are crowd killers, detrimental to Shockers’ home success

  • Pflugradt: Wichita State, Oklahoma slide in latest poll

    Men's Basketball

    Tacko Fall to miss remainder of season

  • Pflugradt: Wichita State, Oklahoma slide in latest poll

    Men's Basketball

    Wichita State’s Shamet, SMU’s Emelogu among best from three

  • Pflugradt: Wichita State, Oklahoma slide in latest poll

    Opinion

    Pflugradt: Trae Young delivers, Oklahoma jumps to No. 2 in latest poll

  • Pflugradt: Wichita State, Oklahoma slide in latest poll

    Men's Basketball

    Wichita State commits nominated to McDonald’s All American team

  • Pflugradt: Wichita State, Oklahoma slide in latest poll

    Men's Basketball

    Landry Shamet named Wooden Award midseason finalist

  • Pflugradt: Wichita State, Oklahoma slide in latest poll

    Opinion

    Pflugradt: Two Big 12 teams jump into the top 5 amid major weekend shake-up

  • Pflugradt: Wichita State, Oklahoma slide in latest poll

    Campus

    Kansas Board of Regents approve online degree in homeland security

  • Pflugradt: Wichita State, Oklahoma slide in latest poll

    Men's Basketball

    Shamet saves Shockers in Stillwater

  • Pflugradt: Wichita State, Oklahoma slide in latest poll

    Columns

    Pflugradt: C’mon with the custard—Wichita State needs a Freddy’s