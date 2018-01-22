Pflugradt: Wichita State, Oklahoma slide in latest poll

Evan Pflugradt, Opinion Editor • January 22, 2018 • Leave a Comment
Other stories filed under Opinion
Columns
Pflugradt: In-game promos are crowd killers, detrimental to Shockers’ home success
Men's Basketball
Tacko Fall to miss remainder of season
Wichita State’s Shamet, SMU’s Emelogu among best from three
Opinion
Pflugradt: Trae Young delivers, Oklahoma jumps to No. 2 in latest poll
Wichita State commits nominated to McDonald’s All American team
Landry Shamet named Wooden Award midseason finalist
Pflugradt: Two Big 12 teams jump into the top 5 amid major weekend shake-up
Campus
Kansas Board of Regents approve online degree in homeland security
Shamet saves Shockers in Stillwater
Pflugradt: C’mon with the custard—Wichita State needs a Freddy’s
The Sunflower
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in