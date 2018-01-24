Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Independent candidate for Kansas governor to host meet-and-greet in Wichita

Matt Madden, ReporterJanuary 23, 2018Leave a Comment

Richard Kloos, an independent candidate for Kansas governor, will host a meet-and-greet event Thursday.

The “afternoon of coffee and conversation” will take place at the R Coffeehouse in Wichita and will be the third “Coffee with Kloos” event.

Kloos announced his campaign in May 2017  and has since petitioned the 5,000 signatures necessary to get on the ballot. When he announced his campaign, Kloos said he wanted to make Kansas a place where people would want to build their lives, rather than moving to other states. This is the idea behind his campaign slogan “Keep Kansas Home.”

Klaus takes pride in his independent status. “Decisions for Kansas should be made for the residents, not the agenda of two parties,” reads a statement on his website.

“Coffee with Kloos” will take place fro, 2-3 p.m. Thurs. at R Coffeehouse on 1144 N. Bitting Avenue.

