In Conversation: Black History Month with Black Student Union President, Alexus Scott

February is the month of celebrations, achievements and the history of African-Americans for Black History Month. At WSU, the Black Student Union’s goal is to engage, embrace and educate the campus about black history and culture.

As president of the Black Student Union, Alexus Scott plays a major role in bringing these educational events to campus.

Could you give me some history on Wichita State’s Black Student Union?

It’s been around for over 50 years. Back in the day within the Black Student Union, they had gospel choirs and prayer groups. The program started out with a lot of faith based organizational leadership. It has a lot of rich history. We are trying to get that information online and posted so that people know about it. If it’s not posted and people don’t know about it then history is lost.

How did you get involved with Black Student Union?

I am a transfer student from Butler Community College. When I came last year [to Wichita State], I messaged a group of friends and asked what I need to do to be involved on campus? How do I make friends here?

I had a friend who introduced me to a couple members and I attended a meeting. From there, I got involved. Second semester, I ran for president. I came in with my speech, said here are the goals that the program is trying to implement and I asked myself ‘how can I help?’ I ran, I got the position and from there I analyzed what we wanted done, when we wanted it done and how to get it done.

I’ve heard that BSU is going to a national conference, could you talk a little more about that?

In March, Baylor University will be hosting the 41st annual Black Student Government Conference. We will be learning about different leadership skills and methods that we can bring back to the university and try to implement here. We will be taking 15 students (six from the executive team) down to Baylor. We fundraised for everything. We had a goal of about $10,000 and we reached out to community members and different departments on campus.

We heard about the BSU conference at the Ad Astra First Generation college students conference that was held here at Wichita State. We sat down at an executive meeting, said we wanted to attend and asked, ‘how can we do this?’ The BSU program here has not attended this conference in over 10 years. Some of the students that are attending with us have never attended a conference or leadership event. We made a Gofundme and sent emails and pushed it out on Facebook. People saw the dream and started giving.

The Vice President of Student Affairs, Teri Hall, said, “however much you need for the exec team to go, we will go ahead and donate that money for it.” It was an essential part of because someone believed in the vision. Dr. Marche Fleming-Randle, Vice-President of Diversity and Community Engagement, also expressed that she wanted to donate. She’s sponsored hotel and travel for the executive team. We are grateful beyond measure for that as well.

What does Black History Month mean to you as an individual?

This is a very loaded question but it’s a question that has to be asked. Even by me talking to you now — it gives you insight when February comes around again, you know someone that takes diligence in wanting to know about the history and relooking at it.

For Black History Month, we always go back to Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammad Ali, and more. Those prominent people are very important figures, but now, we can look at it as black history here on campus. Being one of the first African-American students to do certain things, has now created our own black history. The month of February is dedicated to just that. Taking pride in learning but also taking pride in educating others. I think that’s one of the most important parts that I take upon myself. I’m born with this heritage, what I can do to help others understand why we have this month designated is to educate. Not only is it for myself to appreciate what has been done and be motivated to do more, but it’s also to educate others.

What does Black History mean to Black Student Union?

It’s one month dedicated to us. We took the opportunity and said that if we can host events then this is the month to do it. We’ve earned this right to be able to celebrate for the 28 days, and every four years, 29 days. We’ve earned that right. I don’t care that if it’s even a drop of African-American history that you have in your bloodline, celebrate it, acknowledge it.

I’m a firm believer that if you don’t acknowledge the history then it will repeat itself. Out of the 12 months of the year, if you only celebrate it in the month of February then at least the seed is being dropped in your head and heart that you are going to learn a little bit more. For Black Student Union, it’s about embracing our cultural heritage and educating others. We’ve had businesses that have wanted to partner with us this month and do events. But our month is so booked up that we’ve asked them to reschedule and they’ve agreed. Not only are we doing things in the month of February but they are spilling into other months which means more exposure for Black Student Union.

How should Wichita State students that want to become involved with BSU do so?

To be involved — just reach out. We started out just by word of mouth and then realized that we needed links and websites. Students should follow @WSU.BSU, it goes to all of our social media accounts. Getting connected through social media is one part and the other part is asking questions, reaching out. Someone is bound to know. The Office of Diversity in the RSC on the second floor, room 208, you can go in and ask them about BSU and our meetings and events and members. You can almost always go into ODI and find a member of BSU. Putting yourself in those situations to be found.