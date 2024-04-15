Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Anthropology professor, student organizations teach Palestinian history

Ainsley Smyth, ReporterApril 15, 2024
Representatives+from+the+Arab+Student+Association%2C+Jewish+Student+Alliance%2C+Students+Organize+for+Syria%2C+and+the+Muslim+Student+Association+sit+at+the+Student+Senate+meeting+on+Nov.+1.+The+organizations+visited+SGA+to+share+a+joint+statement+about+unity+in+light+of+the+Israel-Palestine+conflict.
Allison Campbell
Representatives from the Arab Student Association, Jewish Student Alliance, Students Organize for Syria, and the Muslim Student Association sit at the Student Senate meeting on Nov. 1. The organizations visited SGA to share a joint statement about unity in light of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Students for Justice in Palestine and the Arab Student Association joined with associate professor of anthropology Jens Kreinath for a presentation on Palestinian history. 

The event followed the passing of a ceasefire resolution in the Student Government Association  Senate on April 10. Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) had been advocating for the resolution since February. 

“Palestinian history is one of the most talked about things, yet it’s not understood,” Nabaa Alamood, vice president of the Arab Student Association (ASA) and social media coordinator for SJP, said.

The presentation covered the history of Palestine from the years 1900 to 2000, including British occupation, the creation of Israel and early conflicts between Israeli and the Palestinian people. 

Kreinath visited Palestine in 2019, as part of his research on religious sites shared by Muslim and Christians in the region. His portion of the presentation included photos and accounts from his travels, as well as a portion of a documentary that discusses the displacement of Palestinian families from their homes. 

Abdelkarim Jibril, the president of SJP, recounted his own experiences of traveling to Palestine, including having guns pointed at him by Israeli soldiers when trying to travel between cities. 

Jibril said that a history of occupation and colonization outlined in the presentation is what led to the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. 

“It’s a hundred years of continuous and endless murder, occupation and apartheid,” he said. 

Alamood said she encourages anyone interested in learning more about Palestine and the ongoing conflict to attend SJP events. 

“Just understand (and) listen to different perspectives,” she said. “I think everyone can benefit from that.”
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Ainsley Smyth, Reporter
Ainsley Smyth is a second-year reporter for The Sunflower. Smyth is a sophomore communications major with an emphasis in journalism and media productions. Her dream job is to travel back in time 30 years and then be a reporter for Rolling Stone. Smyth uses she/her pronouns.
Allison Campbell, News Editor
Allison Campbell is one of the news editors for The Sunflower. Campbell is a junior pursuing a journalism and media production degree with a minor in English. Campbell hopes to pursue a career in writing or editing after graduation. They use any pronouns.

The Sunflower
1845 Fairmount St, Campus Box 134, Wichita, Kansas 67260
© 2024 The Sunflower • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Sunflower Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *