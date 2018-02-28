Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Letter to the Editor—Pat O’Connor

Pat O'ConnorFebruary 28, 2018Leave a Comment

Seven dollars a year per student in fees is not too much to pay for a student newspaper. I wrote for The Sunflower in 1966-67 and 1983-86 while obtaining a master of arts in communications in 1989. I later was a lecturer in Anthropology at WSU in the 1990s.

The Sunflower’s independence was important then as it is important today. Whether retaliatory or not, the cuts in funding would be perceived that way. This is already a public relations disservice to the university. Do not make it worse by going through with the funding cut.

—Pat O’Connor is a graduate of Wichita State University. 

To submit a Letter to the Editor, please visit thesunflower.com/letter

