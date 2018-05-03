Farewell from Garner: My final act

I’ve never been too good at writing about myself. In fact, I loathe it. So, when I was asked to write a farewell column for the last issue of the Sunflower, I was initially hesitant. I still am. But, now I see it as an opportunity to say goodbye to Wichita State, a university I’ve called home for the past three years. I’ve been pursuing a master’s of fine arts in creative writing during my time here, and while I’m graduating, I still don’t feel like a master of anything (maybe my domain).

I’ve been writing movie reviews for this publication for the last year — film criticism being a hobby of mine I picked up since I fell in love with the silver screen and seeing what it was capable of. Most people read reviews to see if something is worth their time or money, and I think that’s a good way of looking at them. Those two things are finite resources, and the spending of them should be exercised with some amount of prudence. But, I can’t help but feel that movies (and to an extent, all forms of narrative expression) are just more than ways to occupy your time. Movies are magic. Hopefully, one day, you can see them as that way too.