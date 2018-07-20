Sunflower Soundtrack: ‘BUBBLE RAP’ makes use of infectious songs, short attention spans

There are many reasons to walk into a building, but perhaps the best reason is if “Walk In” by MAXXJAMES & BLACONATOR is playing inside.

Anchored by a slimy synth lead and a thick drum machine, the track walks the listener through a dozen-some types of grand entrances one can make upon busting through a door. Some require legs and some don’t. Some are smelly and others are deadly.

Even if you’re not watching its midnight hallucination of a music video, listening to “Walk In” feels like repeatedly entering a party where all your friends burst into cheers upon seeing your face.

It’s the perfect single for “BUBBLE RAP,” a collaborative project from rapper MAXXJAMES (Maxx James) and producer/rapper BLACONATOR (Blake Draper) that’s as accomplished as it is carefree.

Both artists are Wichita natives and recent West High graduates who collaborated on videos long before recording music together.

“It (“BUBBLE RAP”) was obviously just for fun,” James said.

It’s both easy and hard to believe him.

On one hand, the project is loaded with blatantly silly songs like “Boy Sleepover” and “Salt Pepper.” On the other hand, those songs are absolutely infectious — boasting earworm hooks and absolutely delightful production. Even as a project that’s playful to its core, “BUBBLE RAP” contains the polished mixing and passionate performances of any big-budget record release.

This ultimately comes down to the craft of the artists as, remarkably, “BUBBLE RAP” is very much an independent production.

“We’ve always worked with what I’ve got,” James said. “We’ve never went out and paid someone to film a video for us or paid for someone to record music for us. We have what we have and we got what we got — even when what we had was a bedroom mic with a sock on it and an iPhone.”

The equipment has gotten a bit better since those days, but the freedom of spirit remains. The songs tackle hilarious, oddball topics — from Tom Brady’s philanthropic posturing to the out-of-touch enthusiasm of anti-drug campaigns.

The songs also move at a breakneck pace — most clocking in at just over a minute. It’s all perfectly fitted to a modern audience.

“People’s attention spans are really short,” Draper explained.

“Yeah, we don’t have large attention spans ourselves,” James added.

This sort of self-awareness — present, humorous, but never laid on too thick – permeates the record.

“The hook for ‘Donald Trump Diss Track’ is literally as simple as Donald Trump sucks.,” James said. “We don’t even know anything about Donald Trump, we just think it’s funny.”

While “BUBBLE RAP” may not exactly enlighten the masses, it often provides an accurate and amusing reflection with more than enough value in and of itself.

With its crackling wit, punchy production and charming personality, “BUBBLE RAP” is a delightful fifteen minutes of hip-hop fun. It’s also a great display of the group’s potential, and James says there’s more to come.

“Now me and Blake know we can make music together,” James said. “It’s a move in the right direction. There won’t be a “BUBBLERAP 2″ or anything. I think we’re just gonna go harder.”

When asked about his influence on the group’s music, Draper offered an insight into not only the group’s sound, but its mentality.

“Chief Keef, Waka Flocka, trap music, you know,” Draper said. “I take not the sound production but the idea where you don’t care about what the listener thinks — just make what you want to make.”

“BUBBLE RAP” stands as a testament to such an approach. MAXXJAMES & BLACONATOR are in the studio doing something completely their own — creating a fresh style that would make anyone want to walk in and join them.