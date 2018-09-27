Interview: Mariah Clements, Director of ‘The Search’
This week, WSU Theatre is debuting “The Search,” a play on millennial malaise and inaction in the face of a roommate’s disappearance. The script, written by Elizabeth Crino, was the winner of the last WSU Screenwriting competition. First-time director and WSU Senior Mariah Clements talked about the intense, yet rewarding, process of bringing a play to life.
Q: There’s so much to focus on when shaping a play. What would you say is your number one point of focus as a director?
A: My main focus as a director is to make sure that my cast and crew are enjoying the rehearsal process. I feel like you get the best results in the arts when the artists at work feel they can be open and free to share their creative ideas.
Q: You’re debuting “The Search” — how do you feel sort of setting a precedent for how the play is interpreted?
A: Wow! I hadn’t ever thought about that before. In the future, I would like other directors to be able to make the script their own. I am hopeful that my vision of this production makes a good impact on the audience, and inspires other artists to get their hands on this hysterical script.
Q: Did you have a chance to talk with Elizabeth Crino about her vision for the play?
A: I did have a chance to speak with Elizabeth. It was amazing to get the perspective of the Playwright while working on this show. She is an extremely talented individual.
Q: What’s your favorite thing about The Search, both as a raw script and in the form audiences will experience this week?
A: The script is a modern comedy. I believe performing this script at a university really gives it a great start. I think that the text is extremely relatable to this generation.
Q: Do you feel like you’re taking any risks in how you’re directing the play, and if so, how do you hope they’ll pay off?
A: Directing is definitely a risk within itself. As a director you are putting yourself and your work out there for many people to see.
Q: Has there been any surprising challenge that’s come up during the process of bringing the play to life?
A: There were actually not too many challenges. If there were challenges we were able to come together as a group to collaborate on a way to solve those problems.
Q: What do you hope audiences will feel and do after seeing “The Search”?
A: I hope the audience walks away from this show feeling as though they got to step away from life for a bit to enjoy the arts and have a good laugh. This show was such a pleasure to work on and I hope the audience enjoys it.
Leave a Reply