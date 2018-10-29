Clash of the candies: top 5 Halloween treats

Ah, ‘tis the season — the season of packing excessive amounts of sugar into “fun sized” packages. The season for chocolate drizzled over creamy nougat, caramel, and of course, peanut butter. The season for children swarming the streets by the thousands, all in pursuit of the coveted “sugar high”. The season of candy.

The Sunflower has your back in these trying times, with the top five Halloween candy choices, as decided by a single person whose only qualification is an absolute love for` everything sweet.

Dishonorable Mention: Candy Corn

Candy Corn is one of the most polarizing topics of our day. Much like political ideology in this country, there are two basic schools of thought — you either love it or hate it. In all honesty, candy corn was always one of those things that I hated to find amongst all of the other delicious treats, and if memory serves me right, they always went straight to my father.

5: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Coming from a family of enthusiastic peanut butter lovers, Reese’s were always hot commodities in my household. The peanut butter love has been lost on me, however. In a discussion about this article over dinner, my sister said to me “Reese’s are obviously number one.” I’m sorry to let you down, but they are a top-five candy at best. First off, have you ever had a Reese’s that wasn’t melted to the wrapper? The thin layer of chocolate on top of the peanut butter core is a melting nightmare, with the majority of the chocolate (i.e. the good part) left on the packaging. What a waste of perfectly good chocolate!

4: Payday

While definitely different from most traditional candy bars, Payday bars are simply brilliant. The contrast between the salty peanuts on the outside and the sweet caramel core is one of the most ingenious creations of the past 100 years. While there is no chocolate, my absolute love of caramel more than makes up for it.

3: Twix

Left or right Twix? The question that has haunted a generation of candy lovers. Either way, the bar is an absolute masterpiece — combining a biscuit with caramel and chocolate. On top of that, their brilliant marketing schemes have garnered them at least an extra position on this list.

2: M&M’s

I love living in a world where science has advanced far enough that an edible shell can be put around chocolate to prevent it from melting in your hands. We must ask ourselves, has science gone too far? While you won’t have chocolate on your hands, the lack of any other substantial tastes leaves M&M’s just short of the No.-1 overall spot in these rankings.

1: Snickers

Ah, the crown jewel of the candy bar world. If I could eat only Snickers for the rest of my life, I would be “satisfied”. From the creamy nougat base, to the peanuts and caramel, all topped with chocolate, what’s not to love?