Weekend Preview — March 21-23

Thursday, March 21, 2019

Stereotyped 101: Karith Foster

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: CAC Theater

Cost: Free!

There’s perhaps no field in which stereotypes are more omnipresent than comedy. Karith Foster, however, uses comedy to interrogate stereotypes with a zeal for truth that nevertheless finds humor around every corner. Foster throws down the gauntlet on social issues from racism to size-ism during her “Stereotyped 101” program, which is geared towards both making the audience laugh and challenging the beliefs other comedy bits often reinforce. Split your sides and challenge your beliefs at this awesome free event this Thursday at the CAC Theatre.

Friday, March 22

2019 Wichita State Jazz Invitational

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Location: Duerksen Fine Arts Center (Miller Concert Hall)

Cost: Free!

The incredible Wichita Jazz Festival has been running strong for quite a while now, and the WSU Jazz Invitational is one of its core pieces. Combos and big bands from Kansas and nearby states flood in to perform for judges and attend clinics during the event, which is both open to the public and has featured some of the best jazz musicians around. If you’re a fan of jazz, this free event is not to be missed.

Saturday, March 23

Diva Raffle

Time: 7 – 9 p.m.

Location: RSC First Floor

Cost: Raffle Tickets

Lambda Pi Upsilon Sorority will be throwing their raffle in the RSC this Saturday. Stop by the table to check out the prizes and enter for your shot at victory! You’ll be able to see what you’re raffling for at the table, and the winner will be announced via social media once the raffle has closed. Stop by and support the sorority this Saturday!

Thursday, March 21 – Saturday, March 23

Musical Theatre presents “Theory of Relativity”

Time: 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Location: Wilner Auditorium

Cost: Free student tickets!

The WSU Theatre department is presenting the wonderful “Theory of Relativity” musical this weekend every day from Thursday through Saturday. A musical of both cosmic proportions and intense personal feelings, you’re sure to find something to both sing and cry about during the performance. Grab your student tickets ahead of time and head out for a wonderful day at the theatre this weekend!