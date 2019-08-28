Swift’s new album an ode to personal growth

Taylor Swift’s latest album, “Lover,” is an absolute masterpiece. After the drama that ensued earlier this year regarding her former label, Ithaca Recordings, and its now owner, Scooter Braun, Swift and her fans are more than happy to welcome in a new era of her music.

Swift describes the album as “a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos. It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

The album consists of 18 magnificent songs. If you have been following Swift’s musical journey, you know that she is keen on hiding Easter eggs in her music videos and drawing parallels with even the smallest of details, such as track numbers.

Swift has notoriously related to her fans with her deep lyrics that are easily applicable to real-life emotions. One of the best lyrics comes from her song, “The Man” — “I’m so sick of running as fast as I can, wondering if I’d get there quicker if I was a man. And I’m so sick of them coming at me again, ‘cause if I was a man then I’d be THE man,” Swift writes.

Anyone who has even a breath of presence on social media knows that Swift is quite the feminist. And while I can delve into the nuances on certain stances that she’s taken, I can’t deny that she has been a huge influence on young girls and boys who have listened to her music for empowerment.

If you like slow jams, deep lyrics, fast tempos, or anything in between —then this album is a must. Dedicate “Lover” to that special someone. Dance in your underwear to “Me!”and sing at the top of your lungs to “You Need to Calm Down.” I know I will.