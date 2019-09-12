Weekend Preview: Sept. 13-15

Autumn and Art

Sept. 13–15, Friday 6-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.–7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Bradley Fair

Isn’t it amazing how climate change erodes our quality of life? I remember my first Autumn and Art, lightly bundled, sipping a warm beverage, perusing the maze of wooden fountain pens, blown glass tchotchkes, and oddly shaped ceramic dishes. Now, all of that can be yours as long as you’re willing to endure the high of 91 degrees. Autumn in 2019, brought to you by the fossil fuel industry.

Horror Movie Night ⁠— Triple Feature

Friday, Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m.–2 a.m. Starlite Drive-In.

The Wichita community banded together in a rare display of solidarity to save this beloved venue. How do they repay us? By screening the majority of a famed horror franchise except for, get this, the best and first movie. That’s right folks. On Friday the 13th, Mrs. Vorhees will not make an appearance, instead, Starlite will screen the “Jason Vorhees Trilogy” meaning “Friday the 13th” parts 2-4. At least they’re sparing us Jason vs. Freddy. All jokes aside, this event is actually awesome and you should absolutely support this iconic local venue as well as one of the most beloved horror franchises of all time.

Second Annual Prairieland Beer and Music Festival

Saturday, Sept. 14, 3 p.m.–12 a.m. Wave

Beer. People love beer. Maybe it’s the gut-busting calorie content or the barely-there alcohol content. I’m not really sure, but if you’re into gaining weight quickly and getting drunk slowly, Prairieland is featuring over forty breweries this year. Don’t miss out!

Floating on the Water: Sunset Tour

Saturday, Sept. 14, 7:30 a.m.–9 p.m. Arkansas River

If you enjoy kayaking down polluted rivers, boy have I got something for you! Here’s your chance to experience a Kansas sunset on the water. Water you can’t eat fish from. But water nonetheless. On the upside, the $30 fee covers all equipment rental as well as dinner and entertainment afterwards. Just hope they don’t feed you fish.

Fiesta Hispana

Sunday, Sept. 15, 1-5 p.m. Exploration Place

If you want to experience latinx culture but are too scared to venture North of 17th Street, Exploration Place has you covered ⁠— how generous. For the cost of regular admission, you can enjoy the museum as well as a Mariachi band and tacos. Apparently, when they say “Hispana” they mean Mexican. Apologies to any readers from the literal 32 other countries in Latin America.