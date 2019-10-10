Weekend preview – Fall Break edition
Looking for something to do in Wichita over fall break? Here are some of the events going on this weekend.
Thursday
-Food Truck Festival
Aloft 4 p.m.
Who doesn’t love food trucks on a crisp fall afternoon?
-‘Young Frankenstein’
Orpheum 7 p.m.
One of the funniest Halloween movies is playing at the Orpheum. Get ready to sing-a-long with Gene Wilder.
-Madrigals and Glee
Wiedemann Theatre 7:30 p.m.
Wichita State Choirs will be giving a concert that’s free to students.
-The Art of Code Switching
CAC Theatre 6 p.m.
The Office of Diversity and Inclusion Diversity Lecture Series is back again with Harold Wallace III. This event is free for students.
Friday
-Back to the 90s Dance Party
WAVE 9 p.m.
Go back to the 90s for this dance party. Don’t forget to wear all your favorite 90s fashion to get in free.
-Trader Joe’s Grand Opening
Bradley Fair 9 a.m.
The long-anticipated Trader Joes is finally here. You might want to show up early to beat the rush.
Saturday
-Old Town Farmers’ Market
Old Town Square 8 a.m.
Go get some local food and emjoy wandering around Old Town.
-Little Jerusalem State Park Grand Opening
Lyon County, Kansas 9 a.m.
A brand new state park is opening near Wichita. Experience the wildlife of Kansas and see the wonders of the newest state park.
-Bootanica
Botanica 11 a.m.
Botanica’s largest family-friendly event costs only $10 and includes all your favorite fall activities.
-Fall Family Fun Day
Chicken N Pickle 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Pumpkin painting for the kids, a beer or two for the adults.
-Midwest Dogfest
Chisolm Creek Pet Resort 3 p.m.
Food trucks, beer, and dogs? A dream event.
-Halloweentown Movie Night
Klausmeyer Farm 7 p.m.
Everyone’s favorite nostalgic Halloween movie is playing at Klausmeyer Farm. Bring your blankets and folding chairs and get ready to relive your childhood.
Sunday
-West Side Food Truck Rally
Sedgwick County Zoo 11 a.m.
The Zoo and food trucks? I can hardly think of a better way to spend a Sunday.
Monday
-‘CATS’
Century II 7:30 p.m.
Go see the award-winning musical before the movie comes out this December. “CATS” will be in Wichita from Oct. 14-16.
Tuesday
-Jack-o-lantern Spectacular
Botanica 6 p.m.
Botanica will be filled with carved pumpkins for this Halloween-themed exhibit.
Olivia Babin is a staff writer and designer. Babin is a senior majoring in political science and communications - journalism with minors in anthropology...
