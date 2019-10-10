Weekend preview – Fall Break edition

"CATS" will be at Century II in Wichita from Oct. 14-16.

Looking for something to do in Wichita over fall break? Here are some of the events going on this weekend.

Thursday

-Food Truck Festival

Aloft 4 p.m.

Who doesn’t love food trucks on a crisp fall afternoon?

-‘Young Frankenstein’

Orpheum 7 p.m.

One of the funniest Halloween movies is playing at the Orpheum. Get ready to sing-a-long with Gene Wilder.

-Madrigals and Glee

Wiedemann Theatre 7:30 p.m.

Wichita State Choirs will be giving a concert that’s free to students.

-The Art of Code Switching

CAC Theatre 6 p.m.

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion Diversity Lecture Series is back again with Harold Wallace III. This event is free for students.

Friday

-Back to the 90s Dance Party

WAVE 9 p.m.

Go back to the 90s for this dance party. Don’t forget to wear all your favorite 90s fashion to get in free.

-Trader Joe’s Grand Opening

Bradley Fair 9 a.m.

The long-anticipated Trader Joes is finally here. You might want to show up early to beat the rush.

Saturday

-Old Town Farmers’ Market

Old Town Square 8 a.m.

Go get some local food and emjoy wandering around Old Town.

-Little Jerusalem State Park Grand Opening

Lyon County, Kansas 9 a.m.

A brand new state park is opening near Wichita. Experience the wildlife of Kansas and see the wonders of the newest state park.

-Bootanica

Botanica 11 a.m.

Botanica’s largest family-friendly event costs only $10 and includes all your favorite fall activities.

-Fall Family Fun Day

Chicken N Pickle 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pumpkin painting for the kids, a beer or two for the adults.

-Midwest Dogfest

Chisolm Creek Pet Resort 3 p.m.

Food trucks, beer, and dogs? A dream event.

-Halloweentown Movie Night

Klausmeyer Farm 7 p.m.

Everyone’s favorite nostalgic Halloween movie is playing at Klausmeyer Farm. Bring your blankets and folding chairs and get ready to relive your childhood.

Sunday

-West Side Food Truck Rally

Sedgwick County Zoo 11 a.m.

The Zoo and food trucks? I can hardly think of a better way to spend a Sunday.

Monday

-‘CATS’

Century II 7:30 p.m.

Go see the award-winning musical before the movie comes out this December. “CATS” will be in Wichita from Oct. 14-16.

Tuesday

-Jack-o-lantern Spectacular

Botanica 6 p.m.

Botanica will be filled with carved pumpkins for this Halloween-themed exhibit.