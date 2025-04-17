Advertisement
The one fairy ring safe to walk into: Fae-themed Pride Prom hosted on campus

Sophia Best, ReporterApril 17, 2025
Angellica Klingsick
Vincent Farwell flashes pretend money towards Mik Lathe during “No Hands” by Waka Flocka. Farwell and Lathe attended the Pride Prom hosted by Spectrum on April 12.

As a way to celebrate GAYpril, Spectrum: LGBTQ & Allies, Wichita State’s social and discussion group for the LGBTQ+ and ally community, hosted its annual Pride Prom on Saturday, April 12. 

This year’s theme, “Captured by the Fae!” gave students and guests a chance to tap into their whimsical side as well as celebrate in a way many weren’t able to in high school.

“It’s just a safe space for students who weren’t able to be out at their high school proms,” Moe Hatfield, a member of the Pride Prom committee, said. “It’s just kind of a feel-good spring event.”

Participants walked into the Marcus Welcome Center and were greeted with fairy lights, mushrooms and a smoke machine, setting the mood. Attendees were also able to enjoy catered food and a photo station.

The photo station came in handy, as many came dressed to impress to match the fantastical theme.

“I was looking forward to wearing this cute dress I bought,” Nia Evbota-Momodu, a freshman psychology major, said. “It’s got a big belt, elven sleeves, a tunic shape and a pair of fairy wings along with it.”

Besides the opportunity to meet other students, Pride Prom gave students a chance to connect with their partners. Vincent Farwell, an ambassador at-large for Spectrum, invited his girlfriend from Texas as his date. She made the long-distance drive to Wichita for the event.

“I went to school in Texas, and I went with a trans man who hadn’t really transitioned yet,” Farwell said. “So having Pride Prom is really important because it gives students an opportunity to have the prom that we wanted … It’s not about everyone being gay; it’s about everyone being accepting.”

Students interested in future Spectrum events, including a karaoke night on April 17, can find additional information on it’s Instagram and Facebook accounts.

