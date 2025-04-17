The one fairy ring safe to walk into: Fae-themed Pride Prom hosted on campus

As a way to celebrate GAYpril, Spectrum: LGBTQ & Allies, Wichita State’s social and discussion group for the LGBTQ+ and ally community, hosted its annual Pride Prom on Saturday, April 12.

This year’s theme, “Captured by the Fae!” gave students and guests a chance to tap into their whimsical side as well as celebrate in a way many weren’t able to in high school.

“It’s just a safe space for students who weren’t able to be out at their high school proms,” Moe Hatfield, a member of the Pride Prom committee, said. “It’s just kind of a feel-good spring event.”

Participants walked into the Marcus Welcome Center and were greeted with fairy lights, mushrooms and a smoke machine, setting the mood. Attendees were also able to enjoy catered food and a photo station.

The photo station came in handy, as many came dressed to impress to match the fantastical theme.

“I was looking forward to wearing this cute dress I bought,” Nia Evbota-Momodu, a freshman psychology major, said. “It’s got a big belt, elven sleeves, a tunic shape and a pair of fairy wings along with it.”

Besides the opportunity to meet other students, Pride Prom gave students a chance to connect with their partners. Vincent Farwell, an ambassador at-large for Spectrum, invited his girlfriend from Texas as his date. She made the long-distance drive to Wichita for the event.

“I went to school in Texas, and I went with a trans man who hadn’t really transitioned yet,” Farwell said. “So having Pride Prom is really important because it gives students an opportunity to have the prom that we wanted … It’s not about everyone being gay; it’s about everyone being accepting.”

Students interested in future Spectrum events, including a karaoke night on April 17, can find additional information on it’s Instagram and Facebook accounts.