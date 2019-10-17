BSU collecting donations for Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas

This image shows some of the destruction at the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian.

This image shows some of the destruction at the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian.

This image shows some of the destruction at the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian.

Wichita State University’s Black Student Union is hosting a relief drive until November for Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas.

Dorian battered the multi-island nation in the Lucayan Archipelago for over two days in September — along with parts of the southeast United States. The category 5 hurricane inflicted widespread damage to The Bahamas’ infrastructure — especially on Great Acabo Island — and left at least 50 people dead, according to Reuters.

“Although the members of BSU play a significant role in being involved with community outreach on and off campus, Black Student Union wants to extend our helping hand beyond Wichita State University,” said Danay Roe, BSU community service coordinator.

Donation boxes are stationed at the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, which is in the Rhatigan Student Center Room 208. BSU will also set up a donation table for the relief drive from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Wednesday on the first floor of the RSC.

Focus items for the relief effort are water and water containers, toilet paper, baby wipes, diapers, baby food, feminine products, body soap, shampoo and conditioner, dental hygiene products, nonperishable food items, and clothes.

While the donations will primarily be sent to hurricane victims in the Bahamas, the initiative also has a secondary focus on affected areas on the U.S. east coast.

Any money collected by the BSU will be sent to the Bahamian Red Cross and other organizations working on U.S. relief. Physical goods will be shipped to the Bahamian Consulate in Atlanta.

The relief drive will conclude with a donation box at the annual Miss Black and Gold pageant on Nov. 8.

BSU currently has 55 active members and seeks to enhance the development of WSU and the black community on campus. Its mission is to be a positive and productive representation of the black community on and off campus.

“This drive aligns with our beliefs and work we want to get done in the community,” Roe said.

The initiative was started by Kamilah Gumbs, a political science major from Sint Maarten, an island nation east of the British Virgin Islands. Gumbs is also a sports and opinion writer for The Sunflower.