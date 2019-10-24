PHOTO: Rocky Horror Picture Show comes to the Crown Uptown Theatre

Morgan Anderson, Photographer|October 24, 2019

Stage+Phantom+Sean+Gestl+introduces+the+show+during+the+dress+rehearsal+of+%22The+Rocky+Horror+Picture+Show%22+on+Oct.+22+in+the+Crown+Uptown+Theatre.
Gallery|17 Photos
Morgan Anderson
Stage Phantom Sean Gestl introduces the show during the dress rehearsal of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" on Oct. 22 in the Crown Uptown Theatre.