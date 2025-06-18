Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Severe storms uproots tree, scatters debris on WSU campus

Tuesday’s thunderstorms brought destructive 100 mph winds and flash flooding across Wichita, leaving a mark on Wichita State’s campus landscape.
Taliyah Winn, Editor-in-ChiefJune 18, 2025
Fallen branches lie in front of Duerksen Fine Arts Center, following powerful storms Tuesday. 100 mph winds caused damage through the City of Wichita, including WSU's campus.
