WSU back to winning ways after handily defeating Central Arkansas

Wichita State players celebrate after a Tate Busse layup late in the second half of the game against Central Arkansas on Thursday inside Charles Koch Arena.

The Wichita State men’s basketball team defeated Central Arkansas 95-69 Thursday to improve to 7-1 on the season.

WSU started slow but used a 13-0 run to help build a 53-28 lead at the break.

Despite another sluggish start to the half, the Shockers ultimately extended their lead to win the game comfortably. The closest UCA got in the second half was 19 points.

Gregg Marshall decided to switch up the starting lineup Thursday, inserting Tyson Etienne, Jamarius Burton, and Jaime Echenique. The trio combined for 39 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Four out of five starters for WSU scored in double figures with all three of the additions scoring 10-plus.

Grant Sherfield responded very well to his role off the bench, tallying 14 of his 15 points in the first half. Sherfield, who has struggled to hit shots from beyond the arc so far this season, seemed to find his stroke Thursday. He went 3-5 from downtown against UCA.

Wichita State effectively stifled the Bears’ offense, forcing a total of 30 turnovers. The Shockers outscored UCA 39-12 in points off of turnovers.

For the game, WSU shot 35-74 from the field and 11-28 from three. Eddy Kayouloud led UCA with 23 points.

Up next, the Shockers will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for their first true road game of the season Sunday. The game against Oklahoma State is scheduled to tip at 1 p.m.