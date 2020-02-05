REVIEW: Journey back to Oz with “The Wiz”

Director Rick Bumgardner clicked the heels of his silver sneakers and created Emerald City magic

Dorthy, Lion, Tinman, and Scarecrow perform "Ease on Down the Road" during a dress rehersal of "The Wiz" on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Dorthy, Lion, Tinman, and Scarecrow perform "Ease on Down the Road" during a dress rehersal of "The Wiz" on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Dorthy, Lion, Tinman, and Scarecrow perform "Ease on Down the Road" during a dress rehersal of "The Wiz" on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Roxy’s theater produces lots of laughs and fun with their latest production of “The Wiz”.

The show features many Wichita State students and alumni and has incredible potential to be great.

I have never been a fan of the musical, but I have always appreciated that “The Wiz” (an original Broadway musical) has been known to breathe life back into the dead horse that is The Not So Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Roxy’s production of “The Wiz” is just different. It still tells the same story as the original musical, but something about the cast just makes it special — they manage to work some Emerald City magic of their own.

You can tell every single performer is excited in their roles, and although the show has its kinks and imperfections, you just can’t help but have a good time.

Actors like senior Lucas Lowry, playing Scarecrow, really bring life to their characters. Through his wacky dance moves and incredible voice, every time Lowry hobbles onto stage, the audience is instantly drawn to him.

Comedic roles including the Munchkins, played by two WSU alumni, Levon Mathis and Kalene Blanton, light up the already lively atmosphere.

The positive energy rings into the crowd and it’s hard to not have a good time. The show is bound to be a hit with fans of the musical.

Director Rick Bumgardner put together a really fun show perfect for a date night or a good time with friends and family.

Shows run Wednesday through Feb. 23 at Roxy’s Downtown.