REVIEW: Bleachers’s self-titled ‘Bleachers’ mixes melancholy with nostalgic indie pop

You wouldn’t think words like “melancholy” or “indie pop” would be in the same sentence, right? Well, Jack Antonoff, the lead singer of indie rock band, “Bleachers,” proves that statement wrong.

Antonoff is best known for his work with renowned artists in the music industry, most notably, his work with Taylor Swift and her albums “1989,” “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” “Reputation,” “Lover,” and “Midnights.”

This is the first time I’ve listened to an album by Bleachers all the way through, but this isn’t to say I haven’t heard of them. The first time I heard of the band was back in 2018 when they were on the soundtrack (and appeared in the movie) for “Love, Simon” when I saw it in theaters. I just never gave them a chance.

But with this being the first full album I’ve heard from the band, I’ve got to say; I’m a fan. A couple of my favorite songs off the album were definitely “Modern Girl” and “I Am Right On Time.”

The album’s opener, “I Am Right On Time,” has an upbeat yet melancholy tempo with sad but reassuring lyrics talking about what the narrator’s life was like as a kid and now accepting the fact that he is right on time with where he is at in his life.

“Modern Girl” has the beat of a song you would hear on a jukebox at a 50’s themed diner and I dig it. It’s upbeat with a consistent rhythm that makes it fun to groove to. I liked the pattern and inclusion of the guitars, drums and saxophone in this song which gives it the 50’s upbeat tempo.

Another aspect I liked about the album aside from some of the songs was the cover art for the record.

I have a feeling that Antonoff was going for a 50’s theme for the record since the cover is a black and white photo that shows Antonoff leaning against an antique car dressed in slacks, a white shirt with red trim and shoes that closely resemble saddle shoes that were widely popular during that era.

One song I didn’t enjoy as much was “The Waiter.” I wasn’t a fan of the distorted robotic-like voice throughout the song and it was one of those songs that was slow as well.

Overall, the album was good. A lot of the songs are sad and slow, and I’m not one to listen to a lot of super slow songs on a daily basis, so this isn’t an album I would listen to all the time, but it was a good album for my first time fully listening to the band.

I did like the aesthetic that Antonoff was going for with this record; I think it was executed well, and if you are a bigger Bleachers fan than I am, then I’m sure you’ll enjoy listening to the album more than I did.