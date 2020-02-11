PHOTOS: WASAC hosts benefit concert for sexual assault awareness on Saturday

Miguel Gomez, Photographer|February 11, 2020

Wichita+State+student%2C+Chase+Crenshawn%2C+plays+with+his+band+Super+40+Thursday+at+Kerosene+Skate+Shop.
Gallery|7 Photos
Miguel Gomez
Wichita State student, Chase Crenshawn, plays with his band Super 40 Thursday at Kerosene Skate Shop.