AAC Tournament cancelled, March Madness in jeopardy due to COVID-19
FORT WORTH, Texas – The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday morning that the conference tournament will not be played.
AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said the decision was made in consultation with the conference’s “leadership.” No announcement has been made regarding make up dates. All other indivudal conferences are cancelling as well. The NCAA has made no official decision on March Madness at this time.
“This is a proactive decision to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and all involved with the tournament,” he said.
Updated: 11:13 a.m. CT
