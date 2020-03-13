First presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported in Wichita

Courtesy of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention

According to the Wichita Eagle, Wesley Medical Center notified the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Thursday night that they have a patient who is presumptive positive for COVID-19. This is the first reported positive case in Wichita.

The hospital said in a press release that the patient recently came back from a cruise and was already isolated.

Wesley Medical Center is located about one-and-a-half miles from Wichita State’s main campus.