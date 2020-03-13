First presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported in Wichita
According to the Wichita Eagle, Wesley Medical Center notified the Kansas Department of Health & Environment Thursday night that they have a patient who is presumptive positive for COVID-19. This is the first reported positive case in Wichita.
The hospital said in a press release that the patient recently came back from a cruise and was already isolated.
Wesley Medical Center is located about one-and-a-half miles from Wichita State’s main campus.
Kylie Cameron is the Editor in Chief of The Sunflower.
She is a senior studying political science and journalism and has served on The Sunflower's staff...
