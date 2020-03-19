BREAKING: First presumptive positive case reported in Sedgwick County resident

Courtesy of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Sedgwick County and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment just announced the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in a Sedgwick County resident.

The patient is currently in home isolation and is a female over 60-years-old.

The department, as well as other county officials, will be holding a news conference at 8:15 p.m. at the health department in Wichita.

A case was identified last week in Sedgwick County, but was from a man in Butler County.