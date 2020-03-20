KDHE issues new COVID-19 travel mandates

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued a new mandate Wednesday regarding travel-related quarantines.

The new policy states that Kansans who traveled to places “with known widespread transition” on or after March 15 must go into a 14-day quarantine following their return home. These high-risk areas include California, Florida, New York, and Washington state.

The policy also mandates a 14-day quarantine for people who visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin, and Gunnison counties in Colorado; traveled on a cruise ship or river cruise; travelled internationally; or has been notified by local public health officials that they are in close contact with a COVID-19 case.

The KDHE’s 14-day quarantine guidelines state that the person must not attend school, work, or any public setting where they are unable to maintain six feet of distance from people.

If they start suffering from COVID-19 symptoms while under quarantine, they are instructed to contact their health provider and explain their symptoms, recent travel, and possible COVID-19 exposure.