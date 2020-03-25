REVIEW: ‘After Hours’ recovers after first track

The Weeknd stirs up a cocktail of shame and self pity with his latest album release, “After Hours.” It’s clear that Abel Tesfaye has been keeping secrets, and this album lets them all out.

The album starts off with a very melancholy tone, something fans might have expected, considering the Canadian singer’s split from “rare” celebrity wizard-turned-pop-star Selena Gomez before a short relationship with Bella Hadid. It’s clear to anyone who’s paying attention that The Weeknd is having a tough time with love.

The first track, “Alone Again,” is slow and honestly the worst on the album. The song, like most of the album, feels like a mix of 80s synthpop with tactical minimalist vocals.

Although the album opens on a low note, the tracks get better. The next track, “Too Late,” is where The Weeknd really gives you something to chew on. If I wasn’t purposefully listening to the entire album, I would have agreed with The Weeknd — the second track is “too late” because I’m already bored.

But I’m glad I stuck around to listen all the way through, because the rest of the album is worth it.

In songs like “In Your Eyes,” you get to hear some of the singer’s “confessions” (“I tried to find love In someone else too many times, but I hope you know I mean it when I tell you you’re the one that was on my mind.”). It’s clear Tesfaye is regretting choices he’s made, and songs like these are captivating.

The Weekend really created something special with this album — it exhibits some of the most raw emotion any R&B artist has shown in the last year. This album has lived up to the hype and provides an experience like none other for the listener.

“After Hours” is slow out of the gate, but The Weeknd’s message is clear as he puts forth some of his best work to date.

Please put on your best set of headphones and listen to this album. There is a story worth listening to and “After Hours” will tell it in full.