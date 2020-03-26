Number of presumptive-positive COVID-19 cases in Kansas up by 28

UPDATE: Soon after publication, the state health department updated their numbers of COVID-19 cases in Kansas, which now sit at 168 – 42 new cases. 16 cases are in Sedgwick County.



As of this morning, the number of presumptive-positive COVID-19 cases in Kansas jumped from 98 to 126. The number of deaths in Kansas due to COVID-19 is now three. All deaths are in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

The increase in Kansas cases includes three new cases in Sedgwick County, making the total number of positive cases in the county, 13.

The Sedgwick County Health Department has swabbed almost 40 individuals who met the criteria for testing, according to the county. This includes 16 individuals who received testing yesterday. 13 individuals are scheduled to get tested today.

If an individual feels they need to get tested for COVID-19, Sedgwick County advises them to call 2-1-1. If they meet criteria, they can receive testing by appointment only.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment recently changed the criteria to get tested due to supply shortages.

Individuals may be eligible for testing if they meet the following:

Healthcare or first responder with symptoms

Live in a potential cluster, such as long-term care facilities

Hospitalized patients with “no alternative diagnosis”

Over the age of 60 with symptoms Priority given if living in a long-term care facility

Underlying health conditions that would be treated differently if diagnosed with COVID-19

The county government will now hold their daily briefings at 1 p.m. to more accurately reflect that state health department’s numbers that are updated earlier in the day.