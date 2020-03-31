Wichita River Festival canceled; smaller fall festival planned for November

A fan crowd-surfs during The Cavves at Riverfest on Thursday, June 6.

The 2020 Wichita River Festival has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The festival was originally scheduled for May 29-June 6.

Ty Tabing, president and CEO of Wichita Festivals, announced the decision through a Facebook livestream Tuesday.

This year’s festival would have been Wichita’s 49th.

“There is no question that this is the right thing to do, but there are a lot of tough emotions attached to this decision,” Tabing said.

He said rescheduling the festival is “not a viable option.”

The staff of Wichita Festivals is planning to hold virtual Riverfest via their social media channels. More information on the virtual festival will be available at wichitariverfest.com on May 1.

The organizers are also planning a fall-themed festival that is scheduled for Nov. 5-8. The festival will include fan-favorite events such as the “TouchATruck,” the River Run, and The Wichita Eagle Medallion Hunt.