“iCarly” catches the “i” of college students following Netflix debut

The life of a college student is hectic. Between juggling classes and part-time jobs, many students struggle to take time for themselves. When they are finally able to relax, they often spend it scrolling through Netflix trying to find a show to binge.

On Feb. 8, Netflix added a new streaming option to their service; the Nickelodeon hit, “iCarly”. A majority of college students were in grade school when “iCarly” made its debut in 2007 and the show was well received by its audience.

“iCarly” is currently ranked #2 on Netflix’s most watched list, so it appears that the show still has appeal. What remains to be seen is whether or not college students are re-watching the beloved children’s show and if they are enjoying it or not.

Personally, I grew up watching “iCarly” and I have very fond memories of the show. I was five when the show first aired so I was just below the target audience that the show was trying to reach. Despite that, I remember looking forward to new episodes every week.

I have only watched a few episodes since the Netflix release but I have seen enough to say that “iCarly” is just as good as I remembered it, if not a little childish (it is a children’s show afterall).

It is surprisingly clever and the cast’s clear enjoyment of the material gives the show a unique energy that invokes a childlike giddiness within the audience.

Alas, one student’s account does not apply to the masses. There are plenty more students that are enjoying the show.

Mckenna Lewis, a freshman majoring in musical theater, has been enjoying “iCarly” long before its Netflix release.

“I’ve been binge watching it since it got released last week. I am super excited to re-watch one of my favorite shows from my childhood.”

“iCarly’s” appeal to Mckenna is not limited to the nostalgia the show delivers.

“I think it’s really exciting to look back on your childhood from a new perspective, but [the show] definitely highlights some things that you don’t notice when you’re eight years old watching the show versus when you’re eighteen years old watching the show.”

“iCarly’s” Netflix release comes at a great time. Paramount+ has an “iCarly” revival in the works and is speculated to release sometime in 2021.

“iCarly” appears to have the attention of audiences everywhere. Not only is the show appealing to children today, it has also recaptured the hearts of the children of yesterday.

“iCarly” is still as witty and funny as it was in 2007. If you are ever scrolling through your watchlist looking for something to watch, “iCarly” may just be what you are looking for.