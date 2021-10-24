PHOTOS: Fall 2021 Senior Musical Theatre Showcase

Mia Hennen, Photojournalist|October 24, 2021

MusicalTRehearsal211022_0338
Gallery|19 Photos
Mia Hennen/ The Sunflower
Performing "Defying Gravity" from "Wicked," senior Megan Ahern sings and plays the role of The Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba.