PHOTOS: Songfest 2021
It has been said that loose lips sink ships, but in Sunday night’s case, loose lips were syncing to musical melodies as Songfest made its return to the Orpheum Theatre after a two-year long hiatus. The theme for this year’s lip-sync competition was Alphabet Soup. Each team was assigned a random letter and all songs or artists must start with this letter. Delta Delta Delta came in first place with their Just Dance-themed performance, Sigma Alpha Epsilon took second place and Delta Upsilion took third place after performing for the first time in four years.
