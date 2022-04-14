OPINION: Hookup culture complicates dating

Tinder, Bumble, Grindr and Hinge. If you ask Gen X and Boomers, those are called the “hookup apps”. If you ask Millennials and Gen Z, they’re dating apps. This pretty well shows how blurred the line between hookup culture and relationships in this day in age really is.

Hookup culture is a current buzzword. A simple definition of hookup culture is when involving parties or partners participate in casual sexual encounters. Casual sexual encounters are especially popular among students and the younger generations.

There are positives in this culture — it is refreshing to finally see that we are moving away from shaming those for sex. But on the other side, it is also frustrating to see sex become an expectation and almost a requirement for women.

“Friends with benefits” and “sneaky links” are built off of the same basis as they were before — simply to please men and rarely women — then have no strings attached to the person.

The basis that hookup culture was formed on, is to put in as little effort into a person and only for the pleasure of oneself. This has created an even easier way for someone to find easy sex where they do not need to think about their partner.

I’m not here to preach the idea that one can’t have sex. Instead, hookup culture can lead to problems when looking for a serious partner.

The dating scene seems to now be a guessing game of “Are they seeking a relationship or a hookup?” Dating apps have tried to slim this problem down by adding the option to profiles to add what a person is looking for. But for the dating world outside of the apps, there aren’t those profile features, and it really isn’t common to just go up and ask “Hey do you want to pursue something or just sex?”

When we’re constantly left confused and feeling discarded, or simply feeling like the sex appeal is all that partners are searching for, the dating world becomes slimmer and interest becomes dimmed. The next time I get a drunk text at 3 a.m. asking if I’m awake, I’m going to become celibate.

Someone shouldn’t simply be interested in somebody for their body and sexual appeal. Get to know someone. Be clear with your expectations and desires. Don’t be ashamed of what you want, and don’t be afraid to tell someone that isn’t what you want.