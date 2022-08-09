REVIEW: MTV’s cartoon duo return to the silver screen with ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’

Yes, you read that correctly: the well-known ‘90s MTV adult cartoon duo, Beavis and Butt-Head, are back for more screen time in the Paramount+ film “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.”

First, they did America, now, they’re taking on space. The original show, ‘Beavis and Butt-Head,’ first aired in 1993 and had 8 seasons on MTV before its end in 2011. The first film, “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America,” was released in 1998.

Now, the duo, both voiced by creator Mike Judge, return to the big screen with another adventure, this time with references to modern culture.

As a fan of ‘90s culture and of the duo, I was excited for its release as well as the comeback of the characters. After watching the movie, it was funnier than I had expected it to be.

The movie takes place in the year 1998, a couple of years after the release of “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.” The duo is sentenced by law to eight weeks at a NASA space camp.

Eventually, during their trip to space, they fall into a black hole and time travel to the present year, nearly 25 years later.

The movie still captures the classic dumb and raunchy comedy that everyone has known them for, but it also gives us a different perspective of the duo when they are not around each other.

At one point during the movie, Beavis, confused by new technology, talks to iPhone AI helper Siri thinking it is Serena, the love interest of both Beavis and Butt-Head. Beavis opens up, going into detail about how he feels that Butt-Head’s pranks and constant bossing around is getting old after so many years.

Beavis also feels that no one gets to hear his side of the story on his friendship with Butt-Head. Not too long after this scene, the boys end up getting into an argument and go their separate ways for a few minutes. They both see something that reminds them of each other and get emotional because the other person isn’t there to see it.

This part of the movie shows us that they cannot be without each other because they have always had a certain connection through finding the most random things. Everyone has known them to be Beavis and Butt-Head, not Beavis or Butt-Head.

Overall, this was a great movie to watch, and a funny one at that. I wouldn’t recommend the movie for children under 16, mostly because of the very raunchy jokes that are said throughout the movie, but it is a great movie for those that prefer that kind of comedy. If you were a teen in the early ‘90s and you want to relive the characters, feel free to do so with this movie.